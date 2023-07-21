National Park officials have a plan to get rid of mosquitoes spreading avian malaria in Maui — by releasing more mosquitos. (Getty Images)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials confirmed they’ve detected West Nile Virus in a mosquito in Berkshire County.

Mosquito samples taken in Pittsfield tested positive for the virus, making it the fourth positive mosquito sample taken statewide in 2023. The first positive sample was taken in Brookline on July 6, the second in Worcester on July 7, and the third in West Springfield on July 20.

So far, no human cases of the virus have been reported this season in Massachusetts.

In humans, West Nile Virus generally causes mild illness, with symptoms including fever, body aches, vomiting, and diarrhea, but you should get checked out if these symptoms become severe. However, in rare cases, it can lead to severe illness, including meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord) and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), and even lead to death.

Tips to avoid mosquito bites include:

When outdoors, wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and socks.

Use a repellent with DEET according to the instructions on the product label.

Keep mosquitoes out of your house by repairing holes in screens and making sure screens fit tightly to doors and windows.

Schedule outdoor events to avoid the hours between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Remove areas of standing water around your home twice a week to eliminate sources of mosquito breeding.