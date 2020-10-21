West Stockbridge announces two Halloween events

WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – West Stockbridge has released their schedule for Halloween activities this year.

According to the West Stockbridge Fire Department, there will be two events on Saturday October 31 that residents can enjoy safely from their cars due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 2 p.m. there will be a Costume and CARstume Wave parade. The parade will start and end at the town hall. Residents are instructed to line up behind emergency vehicles, wear your favorite costume, and/or dress up your car. Residents can also grab a seat on their lawn and wave as the cars go by. There will be a contactless photobooth and judging after the parade.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be a drive-thru haunted church at the West Stockbridge Congregational Church at 45 Main Street. Residents will be able to drive around the church entering from Hotel Street. West Stockbridge Police will be directing cars.

