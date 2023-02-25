PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Community Design Center (PCDC) is hosting a West Street Walk-Out event on Saturday.

PCDC is a grass-roots organization that helps residents take pride in Pittsfield, create safer streets, and grow organic public spaces and events, according to a news release sent to 22News from PCDC.

This event is in response to a Pittsfield resident, Shaloon Milord, who was hit, along with her three-year-old daughter while leaving Dorothy Amos Park on January 30th. Milord later died due to the injuries from that accident on February 5.

PCDC believes that this intersection is dangerous, with car traffic taking priority over pedestrians in a populated residential neighborhood where many people get around on foot. The group has also created an online petition through Change.org to take action to slow vehicles, reduce crossing distances, and prioritize a corridor study of West Street.

Participants will gather at Dorothy Amos Park on West Street for this open event and will walk a loop that crosses through the streets and over crosswalks to show presence in a section of a city street that many people fear crossing. The event is taking place on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.