Western Massachusetts towns preparing for mail-in ballots

LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – With the election in less than 100 days, towns across the state are preparing for a record breaking amounts of mail in ballots.

Experts predict that half of all registered voters could choose to vote by mail this November. David Becker is the Executive Director and Founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research. He says giving voters the option to vote by mail could lead to the highest voter turnout in decades.

“There’s going to be a very high turnout probably turn out exceeding even what we saw in 2008 in the presidential election,” said Becker.

Becker says each state will receive a record-breaking amount of mail in ballots that could likely delay election results come November.

“We might be waiting days or even weeks to get a really good idea of who won the presidency if the election is not that close we might know on election night or the next day really depends on the margins and what percentage of people in each of those States decides to vote by mail” David Becker, Executive Director and Founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research

But some voters are concerned with just how secure it is to send their vote through the mail.

Kerry Sullivan is the Town Clerk of Lenox, she says for a community that has been around for over 250 years, some of its residents are hesitant about casting their ballot by mail, “They’re unsure, it’s new to them. If you voted by mail and always gone to the polls on election day you can wonder, wow, how does this work?”

Sullivan says she never thought Lenox would hold an election quite like this one, but she sees it as history in the making.

“I couldn’t believe the primary that was surreal, and this is even more so something to tell my grandchildren about,” said Sullivan.

If you plan to vote by mail you have until October 31st to apply for an absentee ballot.