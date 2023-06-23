STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Whether you’re looking for small towns or outdoor activities, there is no shortage of hidden gems in the Berkshires.

The Berkshires offer a diverse range of attractions, from the natural beauty of lakes and trails to the cultural offerings of museums and parks. There is something for everyone, from outdoor adventurers to culture seekers.

The following are the 5 most popular Berkshires attractions, ranked according to TripAdvisor’s user ratings and reviews.

Norman Rockwell Museum: 9 Glendale Rd, Stockbridge Founded in 1969, this museum contains the world’s most significant collection of Rockwell artwork. The Clark Art Institute: 225 South St, Williamstown Claude Monet, Edgar Degas, Camille Pissarro, and especially Pierre-Auguste Renoir are among the most famous French Impressionist paintings at the Clark Art Institute. This institute was established in 1950 in order to house the private art collection of Sterling and Francine Clark. The museum opened in 1955 with Sterling and his wife Francine, a horseman and a passionate horseman with strong ties to Williamstown and Cooperstown, New York. A number of innovations in special exhibitions, research programs, and the museum’s international reputation have brought the museum international recognition since its founding. The Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home: 2 Plunkett St, Lenox, In the heart of the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, Edith Wharton’s Mount is a lively cultural center and historic house museum. Discover where Edith Wharton wrote The House of Mirth and Ethan Frome in the mansion she designed. Hancock Shaker Village: 34 Lebanon Mountain Rd., Hancock Living history museum Hancock Shaker Village brings the Shaker story to life and preserves it for future generations. The Shakers called this community “City of Peace” during their 179-year existence here, which was the third out of 19 Shaker villages located in New York, New England, Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana. This site contains 20 historic buildings. Take a walk through the gardens, meet the interpreters, see demonstrations, hike the trails, check out the unique art exhibitions, and much more. Mount Greylock : 30 Rockwell Rd, Lanesborough Mount Greylock is Massachusetts’ highest point with a height of 3,491 feet. There is a 90-mile radius visible from its peak on a clear day.

Exploring these hidden gems is like going on a treasure hunt, there is excitement in discovering something new.