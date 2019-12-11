Wife died from injuries one day after house fire kills husband in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass (WWLP) – The 67-year-old woman who was hospitalized after a fire in Great Barrington on Monday night, has died.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 67-year-old Susan Romano was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a structure fire at 24 Silver Street. She died at Albany Medical Center on Tuesday night. Her husband, 68-year-old Michael Romano, died in the fire on Monday.

When the Great Barrington Fire Department arrived at the structure fire on Silver Street around 7:40 p.m., they found the couple inside unconscious. Firefighters then removed them from the home.

The Great Barrington Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Office of the Berkshire District Attorney are investigating the cause of the fire.

According to the Berkshire DA, the early focus is on an accidental cause but the investigation is ongoing.