NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Prepare for a music extravaganza as Wilco, the iconic American alternative rock band, has just dropped the lineup for the highly anticipated Solid Sound Festival 2024.

Set to take place from June 28 to 30 at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) in North Adams, this festival promises three days of musical bliss and diverse entertainment.

Headlining the event, Wilco will share the stage with an impressive array of artists spanning various genres. Joining the festival’s stellar lineup are Ratboys, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Soul Glo, Water From Your Eyes, Iris DeMent, and more. The festival aims to be a melting pot of musical genres, from indie rock to soulful ballads, ensuring there’s something for every music enthusiast.

Not content with just headlining, Wilco’s individual members will treat the audience to additional sets. Frontman Jeff Tweedy is set to lead a unique performance titled “Jeff Tweedy and Friends,” offering a special musical experience. Meanwhile, guitarist Nels Cline and drummer Glenn Kotche will team up with Darin Gray and Chris Corsano as the Saccata Quartet, promising a collaboration that transcends traditional boundaries.

Solid Sound Festival 2024 is not merely about music; it’s a celebration of various art forms. Hrishikesh Hirway’s live presentation of the Song Exploder podcast, John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret, live painting sessions by Steve Keene, and pop-up interviews will add an extra layer of entertainment and creativity to the festival experience.

The diverse lineup continues with performances by Dry Cleaning, Wednesday, Horsegirl, Joanna Sternberg, Fenne Lily, Haile Mergia, Ratboys, Mikaela Davis, Soul Glo, Water From Your Eyes, Courtney Marie Andrews, and a DJ set from Sylvan Esso.

Beyond the musical acts, Solid Sound 2024 promises a rich cultural experience. John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret and a live version of the Song Exploder podcast, with Jeff Tweedy engaging in conversation with host Hrishikesh Hirway, will add laughter and insight to the mix. Renowned artist Steve Keene will conduct a live painting demonstration, allowing festivalgoers to witness art in the making.

Tickets for Solid Sound 2024 are already available on the festival’s website, offering music lovers the chance to secure their spot at this unforgettable event. Notably, ticket holders will also gain admission to the MASS MoCA museum, where temporary exhibitions from Laurie Anderson, Osman Khan, Elle Pérez, Amy Yoes, and Jason Moran will complement the festival experience.

After a hiatus in 2022, Solid Sound Festival returns stronger than ever, promising a dynamic blend of music, art, and entertainment that will leave a lasting imprint on the summer of 2024.