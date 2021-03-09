William Stanley Business Park in Pittsfield to begin redevelopment

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield announced that they have been awarded an $880,000 MassDevelopment grant to begin the re-development of the William Stanley Business Park.

These kinds of site projects aim to provide vital resources to municipalities, private sector businesses, and nonprofit economic development entities.

“The more opportunities we have to put existing properties back to work is less property

that we need to greenspace into something else. We certainly feel that this program can really

make a big difference helping communities build their future,” said Gov. Baker.

The Business Park located in Site 9 is the largest and most visible section of the park and it had been undeveloped and in a state of deterioration for over 20 years.

The designed plan includes roadways, utilities, stormwater quality, green space, and fees to crush the existing concrete and it aims to transform the parcel into a green space.

“A tremendous amount of planning and effort went into the preparation for this competitive grant, we are thrilled to know that this funding marks a crucial first step toward initiating the groundwork for the preparation of this site,” said Pittsfield Mayor Tyer.

Michael Coakley, the city’s Business Development Manager, and Interim Executive Director of

PEDA, said the site’s revitalization will make the site more appealing to businesses.

“This parcel is connected to the other work happening in Morningside. In addition to what we’re

envisioning here, as you know we’re already well underway with the Tyler Street Streetscape

and Roundabout project. We recently received a $3 million dollar grant from MassWorks to

accomplish that work. The key intersection is right up there in the corner, where the roundabout

will be constructed,” said Mayor Tyer.