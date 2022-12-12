WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (WWLP)– Williams College will be receiving more than $1.8 million from FEMA as reimbursement for the cost of testing students, faculty and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will be sent to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts which will pay the college.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Williams College with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our institutions of higher education to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

According to FEMA, Massachusetts has received almost $1.5 billion in Public Assistance grants as repayment for pandemic-related expenses. FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.