Williams Street in Pittsfield reopened after 3-car crash

Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A multi-vehicle crash on Williams Street in Pittsfield shut down the road for hours Thursday afternoon. 

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, at around 3:15 p.m., police and firefighters were called to Williams Street for a crash involving three cars.

Police closed Williams Street at Leona Street, as well as Williams Street from Dalton Division to Harryl Street for about three hours.

It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes while police conducted their investigation. 

Williams Street fully reopened just before 6:30 p.m. 

