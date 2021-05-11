Williamstown Historical Museum begins barn restoration project

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Williamstown Historical Museum is starting a new project to preserve the Dolan-Jenks barn, which was donated by Carole and Peter Dolan.

The barn, which is currently fully dismantled, will be restored and then moved and reassembled on the WHM’s property at 32 New Ashford Road.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the museum chose David Babcock of Babcock Brothers Restoration to perform the disassembly, restoration, and reassembly of the barn.

The Dolan-Jenks barn is part of a property that once included a working farm with 12 ancillary buildings and was built in the mid-1800s and used primarily for storing farm equipment and vehicles.

The museum aims to use the barn to educate the community about 19th-century construction methods and farm equipment.

For more information or to make a donation, email info@williamstownhistoricalmuseum.org or call 413-458-2160.