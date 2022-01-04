Williamstown Police retired K-9 Daisy passes away after battle with cancer

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Williamstown Police Department announced Tuesday retired K-9 Daisy passed away Monday evening after battling an aggressive form of cancer.
Daisy served the department for many years, working with Chief Ziemba until her retirement. The department has had a total of three bloodhounds as service dogs to help in missing persons cases as well as bond with the community.
“Now we hope she will run free with her old friend Blue while looking down over K-9 Officer Anthony Duprat and K-9 Shelby,” said the Williamstown Police Department in a Facebook post.
Daisy was trained with the department’s first K-9, Blue, who she later replaced when Blue retired. The department currently has K-9 Shelby working with K-9 Officer Anthony Duprat.