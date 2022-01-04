Williamstown Police retired K-9 Daisy passes away after battle with cancer

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Williamstown Police Department announced Tuesday retired K-9 Daisy passed away Monday evening after battling an aggressive form of cancer.

Daisy served the department for many years, working with Chief Ziemba until her retirement. The department has had a total of three bloodhounds as service dogs to help in missing persons cases as well as bond with the community.

Credit: Williamstown Police Department

Credit: Williamstown Police Department

Credit: Williamstown Police Department

“Now we hope she will run free with her old friend Blue while looking down over K-9 Officer Anthony Duprat and K-9 Shelby,” said the Williamstown Police Department in a Facebook post.

Daisy was trained with the department’s first K-9, Blue, who she later replaced when Blue retired. The department currently has K-9 Shelby working with K-9 Officer Anthony Duprat.