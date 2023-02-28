WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Clark Art Institute is prepared to contribute $500,000 to a new fire station in Williamstown if the project is approved by town voters.

The donation was recently approved by the Clark Board of Trustees and would be gifted in installments over five years.

“We are deeply appreciative of the work done by the members of our community who serve as volunteer firefighters, and we are proud to support the important work of the Williamstown Fire Department by joining the effort to ensure that they have facilities that are efficient, appropriate, and safe,” said Olivier Meslay, Hardymon Director of the Clark.

“This is wonderful news for the project, the Fire District, our firefighters, and everyone in our community,” said Dave Moresi, chair of the Williamstown Fire District’s governing Prudential Committee.

According to the Berkshire Eagle, the project is expected to cost $22.5 million if approved during a special town meeting vote Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Williamstown Elementary School. The new station is expected to have net-zero carbon emissions and solar panels to power the building.

Williams College has already committed $5 million towards the new station if approved and the town’s Select Board has also approved $225,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).