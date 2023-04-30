CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for northern Berkshire County from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, with wind gusts up to 50 mph at times.

Expect showers and drizzle for the morning and steadier and heavier rain later Sunday afternoon and evening. There will also be the chance for a thunderstorm Sunday evening as well. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Rain will be heavy at times on Sunday night with the chance for a thunderstorm. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle, and secure outdoor objects.