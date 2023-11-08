CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County from 9 PM this evening until 10 AM on Thursday for the risk of an icy mix that could create slick travel.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny and cool day. There will be a few clouds that start to build in during the afternoon and evening.

Plan on a breeze from the northwest and a high temperature in the low to mid-40s. Dress for the upper 30s with the wind.

Wednesday night will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered mixed showers of freezing rain, sleet, snow, and rain developing late.

It will not be widespread but could create isolated slick spots on the roads for the Thursday morning commute, especially outside of the valley and in areas of higher terrain.