Man arrested after woman escapes alleged kidnap, assault inside Pittsfield home

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges including kidnapping and assault after allegedly holding a woman against her will inside his home on Onota Street in Pittsfield.

According to Pittsfield Police Department Lieutenant Jeffrey Bradford, a woman called 911 just after 10:30 a.m. to report that she was being held against her will and assaulted by a man named Dominic Simonetta at 80 Onota Street.

The woman told police she was able to escape by jumping out of a second-floor window. Based on the woman’s statement, Pittsfield Police immediately went to the address and attempted to contact Simonetta, 46.

Lt. Bradford said officers set up a perimeter around the Onota St. home after several unsuccessful attempts to contact Simonetta. Members of the Berkshire County Special Response Team (BCSRT) were called in to take over the situation, based on information from the woman that Simonetta’s home contained numerous non-firearm related weapons.

Nearby schools including Conte, Hillcrest Academy, and Crosby were notified as a precaution due to the nature of the situation.

Police were able to obtain a warrant, charging Simonetta with the following charges:

Assault on family/household member

Kidnapping

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Witness intimidation

Two counts of threat to commit a crime

Members of the BCSRT were able to enter Simonetta, serve the warrant and arrest without incident around 2:15 p.m., nearly two hours after the woman called police.

He was booked at the Pittsfield Police Department and later transferred to the Berkshire County House of Corrections where he is being held on $50,000 bail.

Simonetta is scheduled to be arraigned in Pittsfield District Court Friday morning.