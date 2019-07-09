Woman struck by motorboat while swimming in Onota Lake in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was struck by a motorboat while swimming in the Onota Lake in Pittsfield Sunday afternoon. 

Pittsfield Police, fire and County Ambulance were called to the area of the Controy Pavilion on Onota Lake for a report of a person who was hit by a boat while swimming around 4:20 p.m. 

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Natasha Arigoni of Pittsfield, was swimming off the shoreline with a friend when she was struck by the motorboat being operated by 31-year-old Sean Preston, also of Pittsfield.  

Arigoni was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries to her lower leg. 

The Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating the incident.

