Woman taken to hospital after accident with Pittsfield Public School bus carrying kids

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident involving a public school bus with children on First Street in Pittsfield resulted in one person being taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Pittsfield Police Sergeant Marc Maddalena told 22News emergency responders were called to the intersection of First St. And Maplewood Avenue for the crash around 12:20 p.m.

According to Sgt. Maddalena, 87-year-old Bridget Howe of Pittsfield was traveling northbound on First St. and was approaching the intersection of Maplewood Ave. when she crashed into the side of the school bus, operated by 67-year-old Leslie Pocorobba, also of Pittsfield. The school bus was going westbound on Maplewood Avenue.

Howe suffered minor injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. No injuries were reported from the school bus, which was occupied by Pocorobba, a school staff member and two children under the age of four.

The accident caused First St. to close from Hamlin St. to Lincoln St. for about 30 minutes while crews cleared the road.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Pittsfield Police Officer Chris Coffey at (413) 448-9700.