LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – The programs scheduled with Yo-Yo Ma at Tanglewood have been canceled after the cellist tested positive for Covid.

Yo-Yo Ma was scheduled to host a cello workshop Thursday at 2 p.m., which has been canceled. Rehearsal with the Boston Symphony Orchestra on Saturday and a concert on Sunday will still take place however, Soprano Renée Fleming has agreed to step in.

The open rehearsal on Saturday begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday’s concert has been changed from the Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 to songs by Richard Strauss conducted by Andris Nelsons with Adolphe, Strauss, and Stravinsky featuring Renée Fleming, soprano at 2:30 p.m.

For ticketing information visit the Tanglewood Box Office or call 888-266-1200.