PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More people are out to buy Keno tickets after the first-ever $1 million Keno prize was won in Pittsfield Wednesday evening.

The odds of winning the $1 million prize are 1 in 478,261,833.14. Those winning numbers were #2551121, which included every number one through thirteen.

Chris Gian, Co-Owner of the 22-year-old Zenner’s Pub & Deli says it was a slow day until the lucky winner announced he won on Keno. Gian says the man was overjoyed but couldn’t be certain until he cashed in his winnings.

Normally, Gian sees people play 1-5 numbers, but some people put a dollar down and win it back. It usually takes 1% of a person’s winnings to win $50,000, and they receive $10,000. Gian adds, “those who try 12 spots and win are very fortunate.”

Gian has seen a doubled sales trend and an increase in people coming in after selling this winning ticket. As people become more addicted to the game, the business has become especially more popular on weekends.

The winning ticket also earned the business a $10,000 bonus. “We recently updated our register/computer system to offer online ordering,” said Gian. “The “Bonus” we received will help pay for some of that. ”

Community members regularly congratulate and support the winner, who is a regular customer of Gian’s. “I do know he’s an older gentleman and still plans on going to work every day,” Gian told 22News. “I hear he still plans on being an avid patron.”

It is likely the winner will celebrate with friends at the pub in the future, but according to Christian Teja, Director of Communications for the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, the prize has yet to be claimed.

Drawings take place every four minutes daily from 5:04 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.