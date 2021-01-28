Berkshire East operates from 100% on-site renewable energy

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal toured Berkshire East Thursday to see how the facility is run on renewable energy.

Berkshire East is a family-owned and operated business by the Schaefer family. The Schaefer’s also own Bosquet Mountain in Pittsfield and Catamount Ski Area. All three facilities use renewable energy as a main part of their energy production.

22News spoke to Congressman Neal about the importance of using renewable energy.

“Wind, solar, power storage, all of those issues are right in front of us and as they transition to it, they took full advantage of the tax incentives that have been built in, for what we think is a good sound long term investment,” said Congressman Neal.

“When its cold, we have a spike in consumption, owning our own power production, sort of flatlines those costs for us. So it’s a hedge against power spikes or fluctuations in demand,” said John Schaefer, owner of Berkshire East.

Berkshire East is one of the only ski area in the world to operate from 100% on-site renewable energy.