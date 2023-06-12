EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mack, a two-year-old Bernese Mountain dog mix is looking for a forever home after being surrendered with both hearing and sight impairments.

According to Second Chance Animal Services, Mack has been waiting for a new home for over a year. Due to his inability to rely on traditional ways to communicate and engage, he uses his mouth as a means of expression and sometimes resorts to inappropriate mouthing to convey his emotions.

In a program ‘Project Good Dog‘ hosted by Second Chance Animal Services, Mack participated in receiving 24/7 training and support from an inmate at the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. While Mack completed his training, he loved to carry around a milk crate as his favorite toy even though supplies and toys were provided by Second Chance.

“Working with a professional trainer or behaviorist who specializes in special needs dogs can provide invaluable guidance in helping Mack develop alternative communication methods and manage his emotional responses. By approaching interactions with understanding and care, it is possible to create a nurturing environment for Mack to thrive and form deep connections,” said Second Chance Animal Relocation Director Wendy Hall.

If you are interested in offering Mack patience, understanding, and commitment, contact Second Chance at 508-867-5525 or meet him in person at the Adoption Center, located at 111 Young Road in East Brookfield.