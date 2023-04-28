More than 7.6 million high school students played sports across the U.S. during the 2021-22 academic year, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Those athletes participated in a slew of sports: from football—the most popular sport for high school boys with 1 million players nationwide—to track and field, which is the most popular sport amongst high school girls in the U.S. with more than 488,000 athletes.

The dynamic landscape of high school sports has created competition not only between athletes but the institutions they represent. With more than 23,500 public and private secondary and high schools across the country, determining the best options for athletes is an arduous process.

High schools across the country are vying to be crowned the best institution for athletes in America and not only has the battle become personal but regional as well. States like California and Florida, which have high-profile high-school athletic programs, also want bragging rights.

Young athletes will continue to thrive as sports return to pre-pandemic participation levels and high schools put in the work to be considered one of the best institutions in America for sports.

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in Massachusetts using data from Niche. These rankings factor in parent and student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports, and athletic participation rates.

#25. Malden Catholic High School

– City: Malden

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#24. Reading Memorial High School

– City: Reading

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#23. St. Sebastian’s School

– City: Needham

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#22. Medfield Senior High School

– City: Medfield

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#21. Belmont Hill School

– City: Belmont

– Type: Private, Boarding, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#20. Nashoba Regional High School

– City: Bolton

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#19. Duxbury High School

– City: Duxbury

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#18. North Reading High School

– City: North Reading

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#17. Minnechaug Regional High School

– City: Wilbraham

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#16. The Williston Northampton School

– City: Easthampton

– Type: Private, Boarding

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#15. Wellesley Senior High School

– City: Wellesley

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#14. Saint John’s High School

– City: Shrewsbury

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#13. Catholic Memorial

– City: West Roxbury

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#12. West Springfield High School

– City: West Springfield

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#11. Marblehead High School

– City: Marblehead

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#10. Franklin High School

– City: Franklin

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#9. Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School

– City: Sudbury

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#8. Xaverian Brothers High School

– City: Westwood

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#7. Billerica Memorial High School

– City: Billerica

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#6. Lawrence Academy

– City: Groton

– Type: Private, Boarding

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#5. Natick High School

– City: Natick

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#4. Mansfield High School

– City: Mansfield

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#3. Central Catholic High School

– City: Lawrence

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#2. St. John’s Prep

– City: Danvers

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#1. Boston College High School

– City: Boston

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+