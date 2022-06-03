Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Springfield, Massachusetts?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#6. El Forastero Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 360 North Westfield Street, Feeding Hills, MA 01030

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Frontera Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1625 Memorial Drive At the Rotary, Chicopee, MA 01020

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 33 Border Way, West Springfield, MA 01089

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Macho Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: not available

– Address: 67 Springfield St, Agawam, MA 01001-1505

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Chili’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 302 Cooley St, Springfield, MA 01128-1144

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Frontera Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1411 Boston Rd, Springfield, MA 01119-1325

– Read more on Tripadvisor