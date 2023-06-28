CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Fourth of July holiday weekend is coming up, a time many people will be heading out to local beaches to celebrate.

First responders asking people to practice swimming safety, and be on the look out for rip currents, which from what we’ve seen in the past couple of weeks here in this U.S., can be deadly.

Tragedy striking the Florida coast. 11 people, including one ex-NFL player, dead because of dangerous rip currents. The national oceanic and atmospheric administration, describing them as powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water, and it can also be found here on the northern east coast.

Lt. Tony Spear of West Springfield Fire Department, telling 22News, “You always want to make sure you are swimming where there are life guards, and be familiar with the water.”

With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, many will be heading to beaches at the Cape, and the shores of Connecticut and Rhode Island. Experts say know the warning signs of a rip current.

According to the national park service, be on the look out for flags flown near lifeguards. The color of the flag represent the level of hazardous conditions at the shore. Yellow, means moderate conditions and currents, and if it’s a red flag, waters are too dangerous for swimming.

Rip currents most typically form at breaks in sandbars, as well as near jetties and piers, and if you find yourself caught in one, first responders say not panicking could save your life. Spear adds, “If you get swept away in one of these channels, its going to be pulling you away from the shore, not a long the shore, a tactic you can use is to swim opposite the current, if its pulling you outwards, swim to the left or the right, parallel to the shore.”

Thursday, there is a moderate risk for rip currents in the north shore area of our state, as well as near Newport, Rhode Island. Misquamicut is currently at low risk.