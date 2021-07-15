Beware of two scams reported in Granville

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Granville are warning residents to be cautious of two recent scams that have been reported.

According to the Granville Police Department, residents have been receiving phone calls from scammers claiming they are from the Publishers Clearing House.

The scammer will tell the resident they’ve won the Publishers Clearing House contest and will ask for the person to pay taxes in advance in the form of gift cards for the prize.

Publishers Clearing House says they will never call, email, or write in advance to winners. Their Prize Patrol will simply show up at your home if you win. They will never ask for taxes for any fees in advance of a winner collecting a prize. To learn more about avoiding PCH scams, visit their website.

The second scam that has been reported from a resident states that when listing an item for sale online, the scammer will ask to buy the item and they would send a check. The scammer will offer to help pay for shipping and send the check for a significantly higher amount. The scammer would instruct the seller to cash the check and send the extra funds back in the form of a money order.

The scammer would then cancel the check or close the account after receiving the extra funds in return. This is a common scam and results in leaving the seller out a significant amount of money.

Residents are reminded to never share personal information or send money to those they do not know. Anyone who thinks they may be a victim of a scam are urged to contact the Granville Police Department.