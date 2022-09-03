WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bicycle riders supported a good cause on Saturday in West Springfield.

The annual charity event Ride to Remember turned 10 years old Saturday and continues to honor fallen police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Over 320 bike riders took part in the 50-mile journey Saturday morning. Community members supported the riders on the route, where the bikers made stops along the way, including at the Hillcrest Cemetery, the gravesite of fallen Springfield Police officer Kevin Ambrose.

First time participant Peggy Gregoire told 22News, “I’m throwing myself in there but I’m gonna be the last one. To the enforcement officers that have lost their lives protecting our towns, our cities, a lot of people don’t give them that credit, when they really should be giving them that credit because they’re protecting us and I love them all dearly.”

Originally over 100 miles stretching from Springfield all the way to Boston, this year is a 50-mile route that started and ended at the Irish Cultural Center in West Springfield. Riders are motivated to come out and support a good cause, regardless of age or experience in biking.

Richard Goldrick explained what keeps him coming back. “I’m the oldest rider today at 84 and have been for the past 11 years. I love the ride, but it’s the cause, I come from a family of police officers and thankfully, none of them have paid the ultimate price. But, we’re helping those families that have paid.”

