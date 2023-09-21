WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Biden Administration made a major move on the migrant crisis Wednesday; extending temporary protected status (TPS) to some 470,000 asylum seekers from Venezuela.

Temporary protected status protects migrants from removal or detainment based on their immigration status by the Department of Homeland Security. It also eventually allows them to apply to work in the United States.

TPS is an official distinction from the Department of Homeland Security offered to asylum seekers who cannot safely return to their home country because of circumstances there. The U.S. grants this distinction by origin country and is typically reserved for those from nations undergoing armed conflict, environmental disaster, or other extraordinary and temporary conditions.

Leaders of states and cities that have seen a large influx of migrants recently have been calling on the Biden Administration to grant this status to migrants from Venezuela and other countries, so that asylum seekers can get jobs and provide for themselves and their families, rather than relying on state programs.

Migrants from 16 countries, including Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Haiti, are granted TPS.

Granting migrants the ability to apply for work authorization does not mean they will receive it, however. First, migrants must apply for and be granted TPS on an individual basis. Then, there is another application and processing period for work authorization.