SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of thousands of Americans could get an email from the White House on Wednesday, letting them know that their student loan debt has been forgiven.

As many as 800,000 student loan borrowers could get an email from the White House as soon as Wednesday, notifying them that their debt has been forgiven, but this isn’t an announcement of additional forgiveness, just letting everyone know if their debt was among the now 127 billion forgiven by the Administration.

Last month, President Biden made his latest move, tacking on another $9 billion of student debt relief, this time including those working in public service for more than a decade. Some borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans, and another round for borrowers with disabilities.

In all, it adds up to around 3.5 million people who have seen their debt wiped, or reduced.

The only problem is, according to the White House, not everyone is aware that they are benefiting.

If you’re among those that are, you should get this email, and hopefully with it some peace of mind about your financial future.