CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – President Biden kicked off his week-long trip to Europe Sunday, with the focus on the future of the NATO alliance.

President Biden spent his first full day of the visit in London Monday meeting with the British prime minister and King Charles III. The visit comes ahead of the NATO summit taking place later this week, and the war in Ukraine is at the top of the agenda.

The pentagon announced last week the United States would provide cluster munitions to Ukraine to boost its military in the fight against Russia. Congressman Richard Neal spoke with 22News regarding what his thoughts were on the move, since cluster munitions are prohibited by more than 100 countries.

“Well I would prefer a more humanitarian approach, understanding there are consequences to using that apparatus. At the same time, the president has carefully assessed it with the national security team. My own preference would be not using it, but the president has made that decision. He’s the commander in chief,” Neal says.

The final leg of the trip comes Thursday with Biden headed to Helsinki, Finland. He’s expected to celebrate the expanding alliance with Finland as the newest member of NATO, Biden has said the war will need to end before the alliance can consider asking Kyiv to join NATO as well.