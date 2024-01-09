SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y Foods, Inc. has announced changes of top management at the company.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the company’s Board of Directors has named Charles L. D’Amour as executive chairman of the board. He is the son of co-founder Gerald D’Amour and has served as president in 2006 and CEO in 2019.

Michael D’Amour will take over as President and CEO. He is the grandson of co-founder Paul D’Amour and son of Donald. He had been named COO in 2019.

Taking over as Executive Vice President and COO will be Richard D. Bossie. Bossie began his career at Big Y in 1986 working multiple jobs within the company, starting as a part-time service clerk and rising to corporate management.

Big Y is a family-owned supermarket chain founded in 1936 in Springfield by brothers Paul and Gerald D’Amour. The company has expanded its stores to locations across New England and has added gas stations, convenience, and liquor stores.