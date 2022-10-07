SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction and devastation on its way through Florida.

The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm on September 28th on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power, homes flooded from storm surge, roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines.

Big Y announced they are partnering with the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts for those recovering from the damage. Beginning Wednesday, October 19th containers will be placed at Big Y registers throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. Customers will have the ability to donate with cash, credit, debit or via the myExpress Checkout app.

“The Red Cross is grateful for the support of Big Y and its customers,” said Nia Rennix, Executive Director of the Central-Western Massachusetts chapter. “Every eight minutes, on average, the Red Cross responds to an emergency in the community. It is our volunteers, partners and supporters who make that work possible.”

According to President and CEO Charles L. D’Amour, “We are grateful to our customers and employees for their generosity in helping those families affected by the hurricane.”