SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of $75,000 was collected from customers and employees who chose to donate to help those affected by the wildfires in Hawaii.

According to a news release from Big Y, the relief campaign was held from August 21st to September 6th at the local supermarket registers, online, and at the express check. The money raised was donated to the American Red Cross network response to provide humanitarian relief to people affected by the wildfires.

“We have all witnessed the heartbreaking effects of these wildfires in Hawaii. We are grateful to partner with the American Red Cross to provide some measure of support for these communities. Our thanks go out to our entire Big Y Family, including our customers and employees for joining us to support this important relief,” said President and CEO Charles L. D’Amour.