Big Y collecting monetary donations to help fund local food banks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y’s annual Sack Hunger is providing funds for food banks within their two-state marketing area. These food banks support local soup kitchens, food pantries, senior food programs, day care centers and many others of the 2,100 member agencies that are partnered with Big Y.

For $5, customers can support Sack Hunter from any register at Big Y’s supermarkets or Table and Vine Fine Wines and Liquors from November 4 through December 15. Customers can also donate online here.

According to Big Y’s president and CEO, Charles L. D’Amour, “Throughout our 85-year history, we’ve recognized the importance of helping our communities. We know that our customers and employees are eager to support families across Massachusetts and Connecticut. Our Sack Hunger program makes it easy for the food banks to do their work. And with Big Y’s matching donation, we anticipate even more help for our friends and neighbors as we respond to increased needs this past year.”

In addition to Sack Hunger, Big Y donates food to these food banks six days a week throughout the year. Most of last year’s almost 6 million meals consisted of donations of meat and fresh produce, bakery, nonperishable grocery items, frozen food and dairy items.

Over the past ten years including Sack Hunger, Big Y has donated over $10.5 million dollars worth of food or 21 million meals to those in need. The four food banks are Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Worcester County Food Bank, Greater Boston Food Bank, and The Connecticut Food Share.