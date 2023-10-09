SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All Big Y Supermarkets will be raising money for 32 local breast cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.

This will include Berkshire Medical Center’s Women’s Imaging Center, through its annual “Partners of Hope” campaign.

Customers can donate by purchasing a $1 ribbon when checking out at each register.

Big Y has raised more than $2.7 million since 2007.