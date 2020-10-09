Big Y donate portions of proceeds on certain in-store products to help fight breast cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y supermarkets is helping to raise funds during breast cancer awareness month.

During the month of October, a portion of proceeds from purchases from the floral department, produce section and various products throughout the store with be donated to local breast cancer support groups.

Five cents will be donated from brands including Full Circle Organics, Culinary Tours, Cravin’ Flavor, Food Club, That’s Smart, Wide Awake Coffee, Sweet P’s Bake Shop, Top Care Health, Tippy Toes, Pure Harmony and Paw’s Happy Life purchased between October 8 and 14 (some exclusions may apply).

Ten cents will be donated for every pound of Big Y Butcher Shops will donate ten cents from All Natural Angus Beef at the Big Y Butcher Shop and any Big Y Smart Chicken sold.

The Big Y Pharmacy & Wellness Center will donate $5 for every flu shot given.

According to Big Y CEO, Charles D’Amour, “During these challenging and stressful times, it has never been more important to take care of one’s health. Thousands of women and many men are impacted each year by breast cancer. With a renewed focus on health and wellness and the importance of breast cancer awareness and early detection, we hope that this initiative can not only help save lives but some day lead to better treatments and ultimately a cure.”

To donate directly to Partner’s of Hope visit bigy.com/community/breastcancerawareness

Proceeds will benefit the following organizations:

Massachusetts:

Amherst UMASS Protect our Breasts Program

Boston Mass General Hospital Gillette Center for Breast Cancer

Boston Brigham & Women’s Hospital Breast Oncology Program

Boston Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancers

Boston Boston Medical Center Belkin Breast Health Center

Boston American Cancer Society Making Strides Again Breast Cancer of Boston

Holyoke HMC Breast Health Center The Pink W.A.Y. (Women Around You)

Longmeadow Survivor Journeys Breast Cancer Program

Northampton Cancer-Connection

Northampton Cooley Dickinson Hospital Women’s Health Care

Norwood Ellie Fund

Pittsfield Berkshire Medical Center Women’s Imaging Center

South Weymouth South Shore Health Systems

Springfield Baystate Health Foundation Rays of Hope

Springfield Mercy Medical Center Mercy Breast Care Center

Worcester Saint Vincent Hospital Breast Care Clinic

Worcester U Mass Memorial Health Care Comprehensive Breast Center

Worcester Family Health Center of Worcester Lois B. Green Breast Health Center

Connecticut: