Big Y donate portions of proceeds on certain in-store products to help fight breast cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y supermarkets is helping to raise funds during breast cancer awareness month.
During the month of October, a portion of proceeds from purchases from the floral department, produce section and various products throughout the store with be donated to local breast cancer support groups.
Five cents will be donated from brands including Full Circle Organics, Culinary Tours, Cravin’ Flavor, Food Club, That’s Smart, Wide Awake Coffee, Sweet P’s Bake Shop, Top Care Health, Tippy Toes, Pure Harmony and Paw’s Happy Life purchased between October 8 and 14 (some exclusions may apply).
Ten cents will be donated for every pound of Big Y Butcher Shops will donate ten cents from All Natural Angus Beef at the Big Y Butcher Shop and any Big Y Smart Chicken sold.
The Big Y Pharmacy & Wellness Center will donate $5 for every flu shot given.
According to Big Y CEO, Charles D’Amour, “During these challenging and stressful times, it has never been more important to take care of one’s health. Thousands of women and many men are impacted each year by breast cancer. With a renewed focus on health and wellness and the importance of breast cancer awareness and early detection, we hope that this initiative can not only help save lives but some day lead to better treatments and ultimately a cure.”
To donate directly to Partner’s of Hope visit bigy.com/community/breastcancerawareness
Proceeds will benefit the following organizations:
Massachusetts:
- Amherst UMASS Protect our Breasts Program
- Boston Mass General Hospital Gillette Center for Breast Cancer
- Boston Brigham & Women’s Hospital Breast Oncology Program
- Boston Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancers
- Boston Boston Medical Center Belkin Breast Health Center
- Boston American Cancer Society Making Strides Again Breast Cancer of Boston
- Holyoke HMC Breast Health Center The Pink W.A.Y. (Women Around You)
- Longmeadow Survivor Journeys Breast Cancer Program
- Northampton Cancer-Connection
- Northampton Cooley Dickinson Hospital Women’s Health Care
- Norwood Ellie Fund
- Pittsfield Berkshire Medical Center Women’s Imaging Center
- South Weymouth South Shore Health Systems
- Springfield Baystate Health Foundation Rays of Hope
- Springfield Mercy Medical Center Mercy Breast Care Center
- Worcester Saint Vincent Hospital Breast Care Clinic
- Worcester U Mass Memorial Health Care Comprehensive Breast Center
- Worcester Family Health Center of Worcester Lois B. Green Breast Health Center
Connecticut:
- Derby Griffin Hospital Breast Wellness Program
- Hartford Hartford Hospital Partnership for Breast Care
- Hartford St. Francis Foundation Comprehensive Breast Health Center
- Madison Infinite Strength
- Middletown Middlesex Hospital Shoreline Cancer Center
- New Britain CT Breast Health Initiative
- New London Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation
- New Haven Yale-New Haven Hospital Breast Cancer Program
- Norwich Backus Hospital Backus Cancer Center
- Stafford Springs Johnson Memorial Hospital Breast Care Center
- Torrington Charlotte/Hungerford Hospital Pink Roses Program
- Waterbury St. Mary’s Hospital Breast & Oncology Center
- Westbrook Middlesex Hospital Cancer Care South Shore Cancer Center
- Willimantic Windham Hospital Foundation Oncology Program