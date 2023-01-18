SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y’s annual Sack Hunger campaign donated 1.5 million meals to food banks this year.

Big Y’s annual Sack Hunger campaign provides funds for four food banks within their two-state marketing area, according to a news release from Big Y. These food banks help to support local soup kitchens, food pantries, senior food programs, daycare centers, and other 2,100 member agencies that they support.

The four food banks that Big Y support are the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the

Worcester County Food Bank, the Greater Boston Food Bank in Massachusetts, and the Connecticut Foodshare.

Customers supported Sack Hunger at Big Y’s 72 supermarkets or Table & Vine

Fine Wines and Liquor for only $5, and for every $5 that customers donate, it brought 10 meals to those in need.

Big Y’s Sack Hunger campaign began back in 2010 when 740 meals were donated. This year alone brought 1.5 million meals to food banks, the program continues to grow.

Big Y president and CEO, Charles L. D’Amour, said “We appreciate the generosity of our customers and employees in helping us to support our friends and neighbors. And, we are grateful to our partnerships with our four area food banks for their tireless efforts in serving those most vulnerable in our communities. Being able to provide another 1.5 million meals through our Sack Hunger program helps us to fulfill our mission to feed families.”