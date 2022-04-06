SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y announced Wednesday their annual Sack Hunger campaign raised enough money to donate 1.2 million meals to food banks in Massachusetts and Connecticut, including the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

The grocery store’s Sack Hunger program allowed customers to donate $5 at their 71 supermarkets or Table & Vine locations, which can bring 10 meals to those in need. The meals are donated to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the Worcester County Food Bank, the Greater Boston Food Bank in Massachusetts, and the Connecticut Foodshare.

“We appreciate the generosity of our customers and employees in helping us to support our friends and neighbors in need. And, we are grateful to our partnerships with our four area food banks for their tireless efforts in serving those most vulnerable in our communities. Being able to provide another 1.2 million meals through our Sack Hunger program helps us to fulfill our mission to feed families,” said Big Y President and CEO Charles D’Amour.

Last year, Big Y and their customers donated 2.1 million meals to those in need. The program is part of Big Y’s ongoing support to bring fresh food to those in need, especially as the past year has seen an increase in food security across the region.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is a nonprofit organization feeding neighbors in need through food pantries, meal sites, and shelters in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties. They have provided food to more than 103,000 people on a monthly basis in western Massachusetts.