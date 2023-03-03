SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y Supermarkets donated the proceeds from their “Partners of Hope” initiative to 32 local breast cancer support groups in Massachusetts and Connecticut.
According to a news release sent to 22News from Big Y, in order to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer, all Big Y Supermarkets donated almost $44,000 from their October initiative “Partners of Hope” to 32 local breast cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and
Connecticut. This program reflects the partnership, commitment, and support of breast
cancer awareness and research that are so vital for many with breast cancer.
“Breast cancer affects thousands of women and more men each year. Through our Partners of Hope campaign, we want to not only promote breast cancer awareness but also save lives through early detection and care,” said Big Y CEO, Charles D’Amour. Since 2007, Big Y has raised over $2 million dollars to support local breast cancer
initiatives.
Here is a list of the following local breast cancer support groups that Big Y donated to:
Connecticut
- Derby- Griffin Hospital- Griffin Health
- Hartford- Hartford Hospital- Partnership for Breast Care
- Hartford- St. Francis Foundation- Comprehensive Breast Health Center
- Madison- Infinite Strength, Inc.
- Middletown- Middlesex Hospital Cancer Care- Breast Imaging Center of Excellence
- New Britain- CT Breast Health Initiative
- New London- Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation
- New Haven- Yale-New Haven Hospital- Breast Cancer Program
- Norwich- Backus Hospital- Backus Cancer Center
- Stafford Springs- Johnson Memorial Hospital- Breast Care Center
- Torrington- Charlotte/Hungerford Hospital- Pink Roses Program
- Waterbury- St. Mary’s Hospital- Breast & Oncology Center
- Westbrook- Middlesex Hospital Cancer Care- Middlesex Health Shoreline Center
- Willimantic- Windham Hospital Foundation- Breast Cancer Program
Massachusetts
- Amherst- Protect Our Breasts
- Boston- Mass General Hospital- Gillette Center for Breast Cancer
- Boston- Brigham & Women’s Hospital- Breast Oncology Program
- Boston- Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancers
- Boston- Boston Medical Center- Belkin Breast Health Center
- Boston- American Cancer Society, Inc Northeast Region- Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
- Holyoke- Holyoke Medical Center- Women’s Center
- Ludlow- The Pink Way- MA HMC Breast Health Center
- Longmeadow- Survivor Journeys- Breast Cancer Program
- Northampton- Cancer-Connection
- Northampton- Cooley Dickinson Hospital- Women’s Health Care
- Norwood- Ellie Fund
- Pittsfield Berkshire Medical Center- Women’s Imaging Center
- South Weymouth- South Shore Health System Foundation
- Springfield- Baystate Health Foundation- Rays of Hope
- Springfield- Mercy Medical Center- Mercy Breast Care Center
- Worcester- Saint Vincent Hospital- Breast Care Clinic
- Worcester- U Mass Memorial Health Care- Comprehensive Breast Center