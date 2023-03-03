SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y Supermarkets donated the proceeds from their “Partners of Hope” initiative to 32 local breast cancer support groups in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Big Y, in order to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer, all Big Y Supermarkets donated almost $44,000 from their October initiative “Partners of Hope” to 32 local breast cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and

Connecticut. This program reflects the partnership, commitment, and support of breast

cancer awareness and research that are so vital for many with breast cancer.

“Breast cancer affects thousands of women and more men each year. Through our Partners of Hope campaign, we want to not only promote breast cancer awareness but also save lives through early detection and care,” said Big Y CEO, Charles D’Amour. Since 2007, Big Y has raised over $2 million dollars to support local breast cancer

initiatives.

Here is a list of the following local breast cancer support groups that Big Y donated to:

Connecticut

Derby- Griffin Hospital- Griffin Health

Hartford- Hartford Hospital- Partnership for Breast Care

Hartford- St. Francis Foundation- Comprehensive Breast Health Center

Madison- Infinite Strength, Inc.

Middletown- Middlesex Hospital Cancer Care- Breast Imaging Center of Excellence

New Britain- CT Breast Health Initiative

New London- Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation

New Haven- Yale-New Haven Hospital- Breast Cancer Program

Norwich- Backus Hospital- Backus Cancer Center

Stafford Springs- Johnson Memorial Hospital- Breast Care Center

Torrington- Charlotte/Hungerford Hospital- Pink Roses Program

Waterbury- St. Mary’s Hospital- Breast & Oncology Center

Westbrook- Middlesex Hospital Cancer Care- Middlesex Health Shoreline Center

Willimantic- Windham Hospital Foundation- Breast Cancer Program

Massachusetts