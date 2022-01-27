Big Y donates to local breast cancer groups

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Big Y Supermarkets have donated proceeds from their October initiative “Partners of Hope” to 31 local breast cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut according to VP Claire D’Amour-Daley.

In October, Big Y raised $195,000 which was donated to organizations like Protect Our Breasts, Survivor Journeys, and The Pink Way amongst others.

Big Y donated 5 cents for each Big Y’s family of brands including, FFood Club, Big Y, Full Circle Market, Crav’n Flavor, Wide Awake, Culinary Tours, Sweet P’s, World Classic Trading Company, Simply Done, Top Care, Tippy Toes, Pure Harmony and Paws Happy Life purchased between October 21 and 27.

Big Y Pharmacy & Wellness Center also donated $5 for every flu shot given and customers were able to donate directly to Partner’s of Hope via the Big Y website.

According to Big Y CEO, Charles D’Amour, “Despite the pandemic, breast cancer affects thousands of women and more men each year. Through our Partners of Hope campaign, we want to not only promote breast cancer awareness but also save lives through early detection and care.”

Big Y has been raising more than $2 million since 2007 to support local breast cancer initiatives.

MASSACHUSETTS

Amherst – Protect Our Breasts

Boston – Mass General Hospital – Gillette Center for Breast Cancer

Boston – Brigham & Women’s Hospital – Breast Oncology Program

Boston – Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancers

Boston – Boston Medical Center – Belkin Breast Health Center

Boston – American Cancer Society, Inc. – Northeast Region Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Ludlow – The Pink Way MA – HMC Breast Health Center

Longmeadow – Survivor Journeys – Breast Cancer Program

Northampton – Cancer Connection

Northampton – Cooley Dickinson Hospital – Women’s Health Care

Norwood – Ellie Fund

Pittsfield – Berkshire Medical Center – Women’s Imaging Center

South Weymouth – South Shore Health System Foundation

Springfield – Baystate Health Foundation Rays of Hope

Springfield – Mercy Medical Center – Mercy Breast Care Center

Worcester – Saint Vincent Hospital – Breast Care Clinic

Worcester – UMass Memorial Health Care – Comprehensive Breast Center

Worcester – Family Health Center of Worcester – Lois B. Green Breast Health Center

CONNECTICUT