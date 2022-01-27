Big Y donates to local breast cancer groups

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Big Y Supermarkets have donated proceeds from their October initiative “Partners of Hope” to 31 local breast cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut according to VP Claire D’Amour-Daley.
In October, Big Y raised $195,000 which was donated to organizations like Protect Our Breasts, Survivor Journeys, and The Pink Way amongst others.
Big Y donated 5 cents for each Big Y’s family of brands including, FFood Club, Big Y, Full Circle Market, Crav’n Flavor, Wide Awake, Culinary Tours, Sweet P’s, World Classic Trading Company, Simply Done, Top Care, Tippy Toes, Pure Harmony and Paws Happy Life purchased between October 21 and 27.
Big Y Pharmacy & Wellness Center also donated $5 for every flu shot given and customers were able to donate directly to Partner’s of Hope via the Big Y website.
According to Big Y CEO, Charles D’Amour, “Despite the pandemic, breast cancer affects thousands of women and more men each year. Through our Partners of Hope campaign, we want to not only promote breast cancer awareness but also save lives through early detection and care.”
Big Y has been raising more than $2 million since 2007 to support local breast cancer initiatives.
MASSACHUSETTS
- Amherst – Protect Our Breasts
- Boston – Mass General Hospital – Gillette Center for Breast Cancer
- Boston – Brigham & Women’s Hospital – Breast Oncology Program
- Boston – Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancers
- Boston – Boston Medical Center – Belkin Breast Health Center
- Boston – American Cancer Society, Inc. – Northeast Region Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
- Ludlow – The Pink Way MA – HMC Breast Health Center
- Longmeadow – Survivor Journeys – Breast Cancer Program
- Northampton – Cancer Connection
- Northampton – Cooley Dickinson Hospital – Women’s Health Care
- Norwood – Ellie Fund
- Pittsfield – Berkshire Medical Center – Women’s Imaging Center
- South Weymouth – South Shore Health System Foundation
- Springfield – Baystate Health Foundation Rays of Hope
- Springfield – Mercy Medical Center – Mercy Breast Care Center
- Worcester – Saint Vincent Hospital – Breast Care Clinic
- Worcester – UMass Memorial Health Care – Comprehensive Breast Center
- Worcester – Family Health Center of Worcester – Lois B. Green Breast Health Center
CONNECTICUT
- Derby – The Hewitt Center for Breast Wellness at Griffin Hospital
- Hartford – Hartford Hospital – Partnership for Breast Care
- Hartford – St. Francis Foundation – Comprehensive Breast Health Center
- Madison – Infinite Strength, Inc.
- Middletown – Middlesex Hospital Breast Imaging Center of Excellence
- New Britain – CT Breast Health Initiative
- New London – Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation
- New Haven – Yale-New Haven Hospital – Breast Cancer Program
- Norwich – Backus Hospital – Backus Cancer Center
- Stafford Springs – Johnson Memorial Hospital Breast Care Center
- Torrington – Charlotte Hungerford Hospital – Pink Roses Program
- Waterbury – St. Mary’s Hospital – Breast & Oncology Center
- Westbrook – Middlesex Hospital – Cancer Care Middlesex Health Shoreline Center
- Willimantic – Windham – Hospital Foundation Breast Cancer Program