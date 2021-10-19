Big Y hosting hiring event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y is hosting a huge hiring event at a number of locations across New England Tuesday, including at the West Springfield location on Memorial Avenue.

At 19 Big Y locations across Connecticut and Massachusetts, Big Y is hosting on-the-spot hiring events, that means you could show up and get hired TODAY.

Each location will hold interviews and hiring managers will be able to make on-the-spot job offers for full-time positions between 4 and 7 p.m. For more details visit BigY.com.

There are openings at all Big Y supermarkets, gas stations, Table and Vine locations and Distribution Centers.

Open full-time positions at supermarket locations are 40-hours with some weekends and include bakery, meat, seafood, in-store kitchen, deli, department managers, assistant department managers, and overnight stock clerks.

Gas stations are seeking managers, assistant managers, head cashiers and clerks Table and Vine has openings in all departments and the distribution center is looking for selectors, porters and equipment operators.

They are encouraging everyone to pre-register online before the event.