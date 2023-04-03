SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several energy efficiency upgrades were made at Big Y stores in partnership with Eversource to improve its carbon footprint.

The upgrades across 21 stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut have saved more than 9 million kilowatt-hours of power annually, the equivalent of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by removing 840 gasoline-powered vehicles from area roads for a year according to a news release sent to 22News from Big Y.

The energy efficiency projects include sustainability initiatives such as LED lighting upgrades, complex control integrations, and new fan motors on refrigeration and HVAC systems.

Big Y is currently planning to upgrade rooftop units with carbon dioxide controls, motors in freezer cases to lower electrical consumption while supporting better airflow to keep frozen items cold, and anti-sweat door heater controls for better visibility of items in the freezer cases.

“We are proud to partner with Big Y in delivering efficient solutions that support their environmental goals,” said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency and Electric Mobility Tilak Subrahmanian. “We’re uniquely positioned to support their strategic approach to lowering environmental impacts in their stores through our many offerings. It’s exciting to help them, leveraging expertise from across our organization as they enhance their carbon-reduction strategies while ensuring a positive, in-store customer experience.”

“Big Y has a long legacy of caring for our planet, and we are always in search of new ways to improve our carbon footprint. We are grateful to have partnered with Eversource on these energy initiatives, and to continue on our journey towards sustainability,” said Maggie D’Amour, Big Y, Senior Manager of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG).

Eversource and Big Y are analyzing other green energy options such as adding more EV charging stations, tactics to work on greenhouse gas emissions targets, and participation in future community solar projects.