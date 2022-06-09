SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As inflation eases one franchise is investing back into its team. Big Y has announced they are increasing pay for about 7,600 employees.

For over 86 years, Big Y has been proud of its culture for its employees and their families. The company is once again investing in its store teams as a way to show their appreciation.

James Alamed, Store Director told 22News, “The last few years have been difficult times. We wanted to take that time to recognize all that they have done for the company. The culture of caring, the unwavering customer service provided through these difficult times and it was just the right thing to do.”

The multi-million dollar investment will increase starting pay rates as of June 26th. And, the pay increase will assist the employees with the rising cost of living.