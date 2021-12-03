Big Y offering same day pick up for online orders

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Online ordering from Big Y is offering same day pick up at ten local grocery stores.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Big Y, any online orders made before 10 a.m. will be available for pick up that same day. The online ordering service called, myPicks, offers is contactless free curbside pickup available in select Big Y locations.

Chicopee

East Longmeadow

Longmeadow

Ludlow

South Hadley

Cooley St. Springfield

Big Y at Fresh Acres, Westfield Shops

West Springfield

Wilbraham

According to Christian P. D’Amour, Big Y’s director of e-commerce, “I am particularly excited about the implementation of same day order and pick up. As the holidays are near and our schedules become busier, having the added flexibility to put your order in and pick up on the same day will help save time and alleviate stress. I’m grateful to our team for bringing the best e-commerce experience to our customers.