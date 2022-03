CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y stores across Massachusetts and Connecticut will hold their third on-the-spot hiring event Tuesday.

Anyone aged 18 years or older can walk into a Big Y store and apply for an available position. Every hiring location will hold interviews, and hiring managers will be able to make on-the-spot job offers for full-time positions from 4 to 7 p.m.

Interested applicants are invited to apply online.