Big Y plastic bag tax is now in effect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Thursday, you’ll need to bring your own re-usable bags to Big Y locations both here in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

That’s because the grocery chain has eliminated plastic bags at these locations.

Big Y is offering discounts on reusable bags throughout the month of August and will charge 10 cents per paper bag used at checkout. And in Connecticut people will be paying 10 cents for plastic bags in other stores.

The tax that took effect Thursday will be in place until June 2021, when retailers will be prohibited from providing plastic bags.

Because of the new bag tax Stop & Shop announced it is eliminating single-use plastic bags at checkout in Connecticut stores.