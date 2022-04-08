SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Sarno said Big Y Express is coming downtown.

According to Mayor Sarno, it will replace the old CVS at Tower Square. Currently, there are not any major grocery store chains in the downtown area. Sarno said this announcement comes as a number of market-rate apartments are being built, including the old Court Square Hotel project.

“People want to shop downtown. They want to get their groceries and stuff. So we put it together. Everybody’s onboard. It will be in the Tower Square area.” Mayor Sarno

Sarno said they’ll release more details about the project soon. 22News contacted Big Y for more information but did not yet hear back.