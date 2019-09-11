Big Y, Red Cross team up to help Hurricane Dorian victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y and the American Red Cross are partnering up to raise donations for those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

From now until September 22, you can donate to Hurricane Dorian victims at any Big Y location. All of the proceeds go directly to the Red cross where they will disperse the funds to those impacted by the hurricane both domestically and abroad.

All Big Y markets have donation containers available at registers. Big Y and the Red Cross have teamed up before to help people affected by Hurricane Katrina, the earthquakes in Japan and Haiti, and Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

“We have a long history of supporting The Red Cross and we do it domestically and abroad to make sure we can help and do our part in the community,” said Big Y store director Samantha Wilkerson.

The Red Cross and Big Y have teamed up for over 10 years to help those impacted by natural disasters.

Through their partnership, they have raised over $1.5 million.