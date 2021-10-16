Big Y to hold on the spot hiring event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Big Y is in search of new staff members, the New England grocery chain will hold an on the spot hiring event on Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, this is the organization’s second round of on the spot hiring. Big Y is looking to hire across 19 locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Positions are available to those 18 years and older.

“A future at Big Y means an opportunity to belong and contribute to your own vibrant future. We stand committed to making a real difference where employees are celebrated for who they are, have a chance to share their ideas, be respected, valued and heard.” Michael J. Galat, vice president of Big Y employee services

On the spot hiring will take place between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online before attending the hiring event.

Positions are available at Big Y supermarkets, Big Y Gas and Convenience Stores, Table & Vine

Fine Wines and Spirits, and Big Y’s Fresh and Local Distribution Center.