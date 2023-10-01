SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y will be offering flu and COVID-19 vaccines during the “Big Vax Week” campaign this week.

Beginning on Sunday, every Big Y Market location will be holding an on-site multi-vaccine clinic for their customers, employees, and their families until Saturday, according to a news release from Big Y. All of the stores will offer seasonal flu, high-dose flu, and COVID-19 vaccines including the updated COVID-19 booster.

Stores that have an on-site pharmacy will also offer a variety of additional vaccines including the newly approved Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine, Pneumococcal (pneumonia) Shingrix (shingles), Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis), Hepatitis A and B, Meningococcal (Meningitis), MMR (Measles, Mumps & Rubella), Guardasil (HPV).

Vaccines will be administered to eligible adults and children ages five and older based on product availability. On bigy.com, each location’s specific times are listed. No appointments are necessary.

During the campaign, customers who receive a vaccine will get a $5 off $25 coupon on groceries during the event. This is the third community event that spans to every one of Big Y’s locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“The safety and health of everyone in our region is so vitally important to us that we are excited to offer our 3rd Big Y Big Vax Week to everyone: our customers, employees, and their families. Our professional pharmacy staff has been working hard to be able to provide this essential service in each of our neighborhoods at every one of our locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. This week-long event provides a convenient way for anyone to receive one of many vaccines to keep our community healthy. Big Y’s Big Vax Week is one more way we’ve been serving our community for over 87 years,” said Big Y’s president and CEO, Charles L. D’Amour.

Big Y is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England and operates in locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with over 10,000 employees. Over the past yea, they’ve administered nearly 100,000 doses of various vaccines.